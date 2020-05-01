Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 10300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +15%
522
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +130%
4923
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +16%
3120
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +122%
19955
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +12%
1295
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +121%
9107
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i7 10700K
- Core i5 10600K or Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 9900K or Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 7 3800X or Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i7 10875H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 10300H