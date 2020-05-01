Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 42% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +20%
512
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +257%
4874
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +29%
3041
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +144%
19343
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +8%
1255
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +145%
8791
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i7 10700K
- Core i5 10600K or Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 9900K or Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 7 3800X or Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10300H or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G7 or Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 3 4300U or Core i5 1035G1