Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 10400H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +20%
512
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +53%
4874
3196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +9%
3041
2790
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +120%
19343
8793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +1%
1255
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +104%
8791
4316
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
