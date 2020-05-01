Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 10600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +4%
522
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +35%
4923
3659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Core i5 10600KF +2%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +35%
9107
6763
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
