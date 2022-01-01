Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +151%
12747
Core i5 1135G7
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +92%
19498
Core i5 1135G7
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10700K i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 10700K?
