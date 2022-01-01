Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 1135G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 28 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1309
Core i5 1135G7 +3%
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +151%
12747
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +12%
3075
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +92%
19498
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Core i5 1135G7 +3%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +97%
8739
4427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
