Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1373 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4912
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
Core i5 11400 +22%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +2%
9002
8788
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 17, 2021
|Launch price
|389 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
