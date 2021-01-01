Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1300 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4850
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Core i5 11600K +20%
1544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +37%
8433
6158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
