Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1300 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 1, 2021
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-10700K i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 48K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i7 10700K?
