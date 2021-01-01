Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 11600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1300 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Core i5 11600KF +14%
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +15%
4866
4233
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19400
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Core i5 11600KF +23%
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +14%
8461
7447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
