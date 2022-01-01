Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 12400F

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i5 12400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1297 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +5%
12599
Core i5 12400F
11987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
19181
Core i5 12400F +2%
19480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700K i5-12400F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i7 10700K vs M1 Max
3. Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 7 3800X
5. Core i7 10700K vs Core i7 11700K
6. Core i5 12400F vs Core i5 10600K
7. Core i5 12400F vs Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Core i5 12400F vs Core i7 11700K
9. Core i5 12400F vs Core i5 10400F
10. Core i5 12400F vs Core i5 12400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i7 10700K?
EnglishРусский