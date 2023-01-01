Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Core i5 1240P: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240P and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1589 vs 1381 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1299
Core i5 1240P +15%
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +36%
12649
Core i5 1240P
9269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +11%
18982
Core i5 1240P
17151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1379
Core i5 1240P +15%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +11%
8672
Core i5 1240P
7846
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 1240P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 February 23, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-10700K i5-1240P
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1744
TDP 125 W 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1240P or i7 10700K?
