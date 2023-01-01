Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 1240P
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1589 vs 1381 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1299
Core i5 1240P +15%
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +36%
12649
9269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3043
Core i5 1240P +7%
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +11%
18982
17151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1379
Core i5 1240P +15%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +11%
8672
7846
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-1240P
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|125 W
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
