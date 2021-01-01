Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
12866
Core i5 12600KF +37%
17624
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700K i5-12600KF
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i7 10700K?
