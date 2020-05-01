Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +48%
512
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +305%
4874
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +56%
3041
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +222%
19343
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +54%
1255
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +240%
8791
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|389 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 8250U