Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 8300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +29%
512
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +191%
4874
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +31%
3041
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +159%
19343
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +33%
1255
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +159%
8791
3390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i9 10850K
- Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i5 8300H vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 8300H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 8300H vs Core i5 8265U
- Core i5 8300H vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i5 8300H vs Core i5 10210U