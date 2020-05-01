Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Core i5 8500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 8500

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Intel Core i5 8500
Intel Core i5 8500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz i5 8500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8500 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +114%
4830
Core i5 8500
2252
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +23%
3031
Core i5 8500
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +109%
19636
Core i5 8500
9388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
1270
Core i5 8500
1018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +77%
8773
Core i5 8500
4957

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 8500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 3, 2018
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10700K i5-8500
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i5 8500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

