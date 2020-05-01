Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 8500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz i5 8500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +31%
516
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +114%
4830
2252
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +23%
3031
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +109%
19636
9388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
1270
1018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +77%
8773
4957
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-8500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
