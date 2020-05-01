Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 8600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +28%
512
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +126%
4874
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +16%
3041
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +91%
19343
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +1%
1255
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +46%
8791
6033
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|389 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
