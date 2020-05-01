Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 9300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
512
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +172%
4874
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +26%
3041
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +146%
19343
7875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +22%
1255
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +175%
8791
3197
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i9 10850K
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs Intel Core i5 1035G4