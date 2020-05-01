Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
522
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +105%
4923
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
3120
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +107%
19955
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +21%
1295
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +104%
9107
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
