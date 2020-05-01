Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 1065G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +15%
522
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +214%
4923
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +22%
3120
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +118%
19955
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +8%
1295
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +124%
9107
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
