Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 10700

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i7 10700

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +10%
9107
Core i7 10700
8268

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 10700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 389 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700K i7-10700
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i7 10700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700 or i7 10700K?
Giorgi 22 June 2020 17:35
I bought an I7 10700K and I'm wondering if it's better or worse than an I7 10700 compared to temperature...On this comparison site You report that the i7 10700K works on 125 TDP with max temperature 95C. On the other hand the i7 10700 works only on 65 TDP with max temperature 100C. .How its possible??????? with smaller TDP bigger max temperature??.................. Maybe should i have to return the K and get non K?Really its very easy to me and i am gonna even save some money....I know if not plan overclock the K there is not a hug difference in performance. I strongly care about the longevity..... Here is the comparison site
+95 Reply
Rod 23 June 2020 00:06
I would go with the i7-10700 because really the only selling point of the K is it's unlocked. You have the same amount of threads (16) in both. If it's going to be a gaming system, most of the work is handled by the GPU.
+82 Reply
