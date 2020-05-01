Intel Core i7 10700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +38%
511
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +94%
5229
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +33%
1307
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +63%
8864
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|349 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
