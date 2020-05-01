Intel Core i7 10700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +25%
511
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +34%
5229
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +24%
1307
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +30%
8864
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|349 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
