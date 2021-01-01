Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700KF or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1336 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF
12664
Ryzen 7 5700G +12%
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price 349 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

