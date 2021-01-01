Intel Core i7 10700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1336 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1297
Ryzen 7 5700G +18%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12664
Ryzen 7 5700G +12%
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3051
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18904
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1333
Ryzen 7 5700G +17%
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8748
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
8863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|349 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
