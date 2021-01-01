Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1340 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Core i5 11600K +16%
606
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +22%
5368
4385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1348
Core i5 11600K +36%
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8667
Core i5 11600K +3%
8945
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|349 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
