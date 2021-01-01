Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700KF or Core i5 11600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i5 11600KF

Intel Core i7 10700KF
VS
Intel Core i5 11600KF
Intel Core i7 10700KF
Intel Core i5 11600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600KF and 10700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1340 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700KF and i5 11600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 349 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-10700KF i5-11600KF
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700KF official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600KF or i7 10700KF?
