Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +25%
511
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +123%
5229
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +22%
1307
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +105%
8864
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|349 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or Intel Core i7 1165G7