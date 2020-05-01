Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i5 9600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +8%
521
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +103%
5374
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11066
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +11%
1337
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +68%
9036
5367
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|349 USD
|269 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|i5-9600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Intel Core i5 10600 or Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Intel Core i5 10400F or Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Intel Core i5 9600 or Intel Core i5 9600KF