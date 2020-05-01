Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i7 1065G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +15%
521
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +242%
5374
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +11%
1337
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +122%
9036
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|349 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 10700KF
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i7 10700KF
- Ryzen 7 3800X or Core i7 10700KF
- Ryzen 7 3800XT or Core i7 10700KF
- Core i7 9700K or Core i7 10700KF
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10300H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10210U or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Core i7 1065G7