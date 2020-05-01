Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +4%
521
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +10%
5374
4865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +9%
1337
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +9%
9036
8268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|349 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
