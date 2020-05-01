Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i7 10700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700KF against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +5%
521
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +10%
5374
4865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +3%
1337
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700KF +8%
9036
8359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|349 USD
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
