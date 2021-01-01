Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1202 vs 1097 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +5%
475
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +75%
3914
2231
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +8%
2725
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +18%
13385
11331
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +10%
1205
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +36%
6326
4641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
