Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i7 10700T
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i7 10700T
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1202 vs 1097 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +75%
3914
Ryzen 5 4500U
2231
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +18%
13385
Ryzen 5 4500U
11331
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +10%
1205
Ryzen 5 4500U
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +36%
6326
Ryzen 5 4500U
4641

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700T -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 25-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 10700T?
