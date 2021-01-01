Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +3%
2775
2702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13190
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +23%
16235
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +1%
1185
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +7%
6211
5806
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
