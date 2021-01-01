Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Ryzen 7 4800U +1%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +25%
3919
3129
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +5%
2775
2644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13190
Ryzen 7 4800U +32%
17414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +3%
1185
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +4%
6211
5964
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1