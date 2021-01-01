Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
516
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3919
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +25%
4903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +2%
2775
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13190
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +58%
20795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6211
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +32%
8188
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1