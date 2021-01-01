Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700T or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Intel Core i7 10700T
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
Intel Core i7 10700T
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 325 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Intel Core i7 10700T?
