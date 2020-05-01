Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Ryzen 9 3900X +10%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Ryzen 9 3900X +81%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Ryzen 9 3900X +3%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Ryzen 9 3900X +144%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6307
Ryzen 9 3900X +95%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|325 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700T or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 10700T or Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 10700T or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i7 10700T or Core i7 10700KF
- Core i7 10700T or Core i5 10500T
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i9 10850K
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 3950X
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 3900XT