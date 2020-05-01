Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700T or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i7 10700T
Intel Core i7 10700T
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
3920
Ryzen 9 3900X +81%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
13516
Ryzen 9 3900X +144%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
6307
Ryzen 9 3900X +95%
12300

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 325 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

