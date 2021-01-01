Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700T or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i7 10700T
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i7 10700T
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1165 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T
2755
Ryzen 9 5900 +30%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
13420
Ryzen 9 5900 +187%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T
1180
Ryzen 9 5900 +37%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
6213
Ryzen 9 5900 +75%
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 325 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i7 10700T?
