Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1179 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1281
Ryzen 9 5900X +22%
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10311
Ryzen 9 5900X +103%
20924
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2737
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
3530
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13445
Ryzen 9 5900X +198%
40111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6404
Ryzen 9 5900X +73%
11062
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
