Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7 10700T
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i7 10700T
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1179 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T
1281
Ryzen 9 5900X +22%
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
10311
Ryzen 9 5900X +103%
20924
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T
2737
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
3530
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
13445
Ryzen 9 5900X +198%
40111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T
1187
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
6404
Ryzen 9 5900X +73%
11062

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 25-35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700T
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 10700T?
