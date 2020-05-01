Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700T or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +69%
3832
Core i3 10100
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +49%
13155
Core i3 10100
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +48%
6185
Core i3 10100
4174

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 325 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700T i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

