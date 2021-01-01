Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1202 vs 870 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +14%
475
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +203%
3914
1291
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +20%
2725
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +103%
13385
6596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +37%
1205
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +131%
6326
2738
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
