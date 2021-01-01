Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700T or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1202 vs 870 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +203%
3914
Core i5 10210U
1291
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +103%
13385
Core i5 10210U
6596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +131%
6326
Core i5 10210U
2738

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 August 21, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700T i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 25-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

