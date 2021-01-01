Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +10%
475
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +185%
3914
1373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +16%
2725
2347
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +67%
13385
8002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +8%
1205
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +125%
6326
2816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
