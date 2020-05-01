Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +8%
470
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +21%
3920
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +4%
13516
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +9%
1189
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +3%
6307
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700T and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10700T and i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 10700T and i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10700T and i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i7 10700T and i5 10500T
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i7 10700
- Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G