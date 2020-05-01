Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 10400H
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +8%
470
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +21%
3920
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Core i5 10400H +8%
2853
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +51%
13516
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Core i5 10400H +6%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +41%
6307
4469
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1