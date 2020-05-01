Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Core i5 10500 +1%
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +15%
3920
3416
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Core i5 10500 +6%
2807
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +1%
13516
13429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +6%
1189
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +5%
6307
5999
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
