Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 1135G7
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
475
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +107%
3914
1890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2725
Core i5 1135G7 +2%
2789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +31%
13385
10250
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Core i5 1135G7 +7%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +50%
6326
4217
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1