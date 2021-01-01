Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 11400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1173 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3852
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2650
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1173
Core i5 11400F +20%
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6214
Core i5 11400F +9%
6796
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|325 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
