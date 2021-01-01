Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700T or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1179 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
10147
Core i5 11600K +10%
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T
12993
Core i5 11600K +53%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 30, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-10700T i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 25-35 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700T
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i7 10700T?
