Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1179 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1255
Core i5 11600K +22%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10147
Core i5 11600K +10%
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2680
Core i5 11600K +26%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12993
Core i5 11600K +53%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1168
Core i5 11600K +43%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6261
Core i5 11600K +28%
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 30, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
