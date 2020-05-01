Intel Core i7 10700T vs i5 9400T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +26%
2646
2095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +71%
13516
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +34%
1189
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +75%
6307
3609
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|325 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
