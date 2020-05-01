Intel Core i7 10700T vs i7 10510U
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +5%
470
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +160%
3920
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +8%
2646
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +90%
13516
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700T +58%
1189
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700T +121%
6307
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|325 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
