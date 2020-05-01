Intel Core i7 10700T vs i7 10700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Core i7 10700F +5%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Core i7 10700F +24%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Core i7 10700F +9%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6307
Core i7 10700F +33%
8359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
