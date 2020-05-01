Intel Core i7 10700T vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Core i7 10700K +11%
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Core i7 10700K +26%
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Core i7 10700K +18%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Core i7 10700K +48%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Core i7 10700K +9%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6307
Core i7 10700K +44%
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
