We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700KF and 10700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700T and i7 10700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 325 USD 349 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700T i7-10700KF
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700T official page Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700KF or i7 10700T?
