Intel Core i7 10700T vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 10700T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Core i7 10700KF +11%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Core i7 10700KF +37%
5374
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Core i7 10700KF +12%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6307
Core i7 10700KF +43%
9036
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|325 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700T
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
